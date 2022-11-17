Murphy ended with 19 points (7-9 FG, 5-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals over 25 minutes during Wednesday's 124-110 win over Chicago.

Murphy stayed hot from beyond the arc in this one, scoring 15 of his 19 points from deep. He's knocked down eight of 12 attempts from deep over his last two contests and has shown that he can be a key contributor on the offensive end. Murphy was also able to secure his first double-double of the season by collecting 10 rebounds, a new season best. Murphy's time with the starting lineup may be coming to an end shortly, as Zion Williamson (foot) is targeting a return sometime during New Orleans' current homestand, which spans two more games.