Murphy (knee) will not play Sunday against the Lakers, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.

Despite having two full days of rest, Murphy will not suit up Sunday due to left knee soreness. He has exceeded a 25-minute workload just five times this season, with three occasions coming to New Orleans last four games, but it's unclear if his surgically-repaired left knee is feeling the fatigue or if Sunday's absence is more maintenance related. Regardless, Jordan Hawkins was recalled from New Orleans' G League affiliate Sunday morning, so he'll likely factor in the rotation alongside enlarged roles for Naji Marshall and Herb Jones.