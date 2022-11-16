Murphy is in the starting lineup Tuesday against Memphis.
Murphy will make his first start since Nov. 2. It'll be his fifth start of the season thus far, and across his previous four starts, Murphy averaged 15.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 36.5 minutes.
More News
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Records 16 points Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Logs 28 minutes despite relegation•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Back to bench Friday•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Plays 40 minutes in OT loss•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Third-year team option picked up•
-
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Drops team-high 22 points Tuesday•