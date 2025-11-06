Murphy recorded 11 points (3-12 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 101-99 victory over the Mavericks.

After drilling five threes in each of his past three games, Murphy cooled down quite a bit Wednesday. The star forward should see some extra shots fall his way until the Pelicans get Zion Williamson (hamstring) and Jordan Poole (knee) back into the lineup. Murphy has averaged a productive 14.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest in eight games this season, but he's shooting just 38.3 percent from the floor.