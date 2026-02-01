Murphy recorded 19 points (8-21 FG, 3-11 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and one block in 38 minutes during Saturday's 124-114 loss to Philadelphia.

The fifth-year guard came one board shy of his fifth double-double of the season. It was a strong bounce-back effort from Murphy after he'd scored just eight points in Friday's win over the Grizzlies -- his first time scoring in single digits since Oct. 29 -- and through 14 games in January, he averaged 24.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 3.6 threes and 1.4 steals.