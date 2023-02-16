Murphy closed with two points (0-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one steal across 20 minutes during Wednesday's 120-102 loss to the Lakers.

Murphy had scored in double figures in his five appearances ahead of Wednesday's matchup, but he saw decreased playing time against the Lakers and failed to convert any of his field-goal attempts during the loss. Over seven outings in February, he's averaged 15.3 points and 3.6 rebounds in 30.6 minutes per game.