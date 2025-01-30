Murphy amassed 32 points (13-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 137-136 loss to the Mavericks.

Murphy continues to serve as arguably the Pelicans best player, scoring at least 20 points for the seventh time in his past 10 appearances. A lengthy ankle-related injury to Brandon Ingram has afforded Murphy a regular starting spot. Over the past month, he has delivered outstanding numbers, putting up 23.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3.1 three-pointers and 2.4 combined steals and blocks in 37.2 minutes per game.