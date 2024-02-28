Murphy accumulated 26 points (9-14 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 115-92 win over the Knicks.

Murphy tallied at least 20 points for just the fourth time all season, leading all scorers with 26 points including six triples. In what has been a disappointing season, Murphy could be someone to consider adding should he be available. He has played at least 30 minutes in five straight games, producing on both ends of the floor.