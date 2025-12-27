Murphy produced 19 points (8-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds, three assists and four steals over 36 minutes during Friday's 115-108 loss to the Suns.

Murphy led an uninspired effort by the Pelicans' first unit, as he was the only starter to post a double-digit total. The Pelicans stayed afloat thanks to great bench performances from Jordan Poole, Zion Williamson and Jose Alvarado. Even Murphy's total was below expectations, as he logged his second consecutive total below 20 points.