Murphy had 28 points (10-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal over 36 minutes during Thursday's 133-113 loss to the Rockets.

Murphy delivered a stellar performance while setting a season-high mark in points, albeit in a losing effort. The 24-year-old is on pace to average a career-high 18.7 points per game, and he should continue to see increased opportunity on the offensive end with Brandon Ingram (ankle) and Zion Williamson (hamstring) sidelined. Over his last five outings, Murphy has averaged 21.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks across 36.8 minutes per contest.