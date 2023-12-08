Murphy accumulated 14 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 22 minutes during Thursday's 133-89 loss to the Lakers.

The Pelicans struggled badly on offense, and the fact that Murphy led the team in scoring over the likes of Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram tells how things unfolded for New Orleans. Murphy has made just three appearances this season but has shown he will be an important piece for the team regardless of whether he starts or not. He has scored at least 14 points in each of those contests.