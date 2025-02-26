Murphy produced 24 points (9-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 109-103 victory over the Spurs.

Murphy recorded a game-high 24 points, marking his 25th outing with 20-plus points this season. The fourth-year pro has been a bright spot during a lackluster 2024-25 campaign for the Pelicans, and he has yet to score in single digits through 42 regular-season appearances. Murphy also recorded multiple blocks and steals for just the third time this season Tuesday, and he is on pace to average career highs in both swipes (1.2) and swats (0.7).