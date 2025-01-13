Murphy supplied 30 points (10-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and four assists over 39 minutes during Sunday's 120-119 loss to Boston.

Murphy returned Sunday after missing the last three games with an ankle injury, lifting New Orleans offensively while leading all players in scoring and finishing as one of two players with five or more threes in a close defeat. Murphy matched his season-high total in threes made, doing so on four occasions so far this year. He has now surpassed the 30-point mark in three contests, all three of those occurrences taking place over his last six appearances.