Murphy (knee) underwent a successful partial meniscectomy and received a biologic injection in his left knee Thursday, and he's expected to return to basketball activities in 10-12 weeks.

Murphy suffered his meniscus injury during a workout Tuesday and spent the last few days with the team's medical staff evaluating whether he'd need surgery. The team determined the need for a procedure Wednesday, and he'll shift his focus toward his recovery process following Thursday's surgery. The 23-year-old will be unavailable for the start of the regular season while recovering, but it's possible he's in the mix to return around mid-November. Dyson Daniels, Jordan Hawkins and Naji Marshall are candidates to see an uptick in minutes once the 2023-24 campaign gets underway.