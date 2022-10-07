Murphy (foot) said that he plans on playing in Friday's preseason matchup with the Pistons, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.
Murphy missed Tuesday's preseason game with a foot injury, but he did return to practice Thursday. The second-year forward mentioned that he sat out Tuesday due to precaution. This is a good sign that Murphy will not miss any regular season action.
