Murphy racked up six points (2-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 23 minutes during Thursday's 112-105 win over the Jazz.

Coach Willie Green deployed a 10-man rotation Thursday, notably giving Larry Nance (ribs) 25 minutes in his return from injury. Murphy struggled with his shot and did practically nothing on the boards and defense, making this a bit of an outlier performance. Given what we saw last year, Murphy should be rostered in standard fantasy leagues, but the Pelicans' dense and shockingly healthy rotation may cap his upside in the immediate future.