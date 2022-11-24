Murphy (foot) is questionable for Friday's game at Memphis.
A foot injury has kept Murphy out of the last two games, and the Pels will wait to see how he feels at shootaround Friday before making a final call on his status. The second-year sharpshooter out of Virginia is hitting 42.9 percent of his 5.3 three-point attempts per game thus far.
