Murphy accumulated 21 points (8-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt), six rebounds and two assists across 38 minutes during Monday's 130-125 loss to the Knicks.

Murphy was his usual productive self, and Zion Williamson's return to the starting lineup didn't seem to diminish the fifth-year pro's opportunities. Murphy has been a fixture with the first unit, while injuries have befell several of his colleagues in the first two months of the season. He's enjoyed a productive final month of 2025 with averages of 22.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals over 13 games in December.