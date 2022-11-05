Murphy supplied 10 points (3-7 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 28 minutes during Friday's 114-105 victory over the Warriors.

Murphy moved back to the bench Friday, making way for the returning Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones. Despite the shift, Murphy was able to produce serviceable numbers on both ends of the floor. This was encouraging for anyone who opted to hold onto him, and a sign that he could continue to have 12-team value moving forward.