Murphy supplied 23 points (7-14 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five steals, three assists, two rebounds and one block across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 125-118 loss to the Nuggets.

Murphy knocked down a season-high-tying five triples and finished as New Orleans' second-leading scorer, albeit in a losing effort. The fifth-year swingman continues to provide value on both ends of the floor. He tallied a season-high five steals against Denver and has recorded at least three swipes in three straight games. The 25-year-old has also scored at least 18 points in each of his last seven outings.