Murphy produced 21 points (6-8 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds and four assists over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 119-118 victory over the Timberwolves.

Murphy missed the Pelicans' last matchup Monday against the Pacers while recovering from an illness, but he looked like his usual self in Wednesday's win. He was particularly impressive from beyond the arc, where he scored 15 of his 21 points. Murphy has now put up 20-plus points in back-to-back matchups.