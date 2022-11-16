Murphy provided 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 113-102 win over the Grizzlies.

With Zion Williamson (foot) in street clothes, Murphy slipped into the starting five but otherwise didn't see a noticeable change in his workload or production. The second-year wing is showing some growth this season however, averaging 11.6 points, 4.3 boards, 2.2 threes and 0.9 steals in 28.4 minutes a night, all big increases on his rookie numbers.