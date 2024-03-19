Murphy will come off the bench for Tuesday's game versus at the Nets.
Herbert Jones (hip/back) is returning from a one-game absence, so this is an expected move. Murphy fared well in his spot start Saturday against the Trail Blazers, finishing with 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes.
