Watch Now:

Murphy will come off the bench for Tuesday's game versus at the Nets.

Herbert Jones (hip/back) is returning from a one-game absence, so this is an expected move. Murphy fared well in his spot start Saturday against the Trail Blazers, finishing with 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and five assists in 35 minutes.

More News