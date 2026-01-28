Murphy posted 10 points (3-20 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 3-5 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and three steals across 39 minutes during Tuesday's 104-95 loss to Oklahoma City.

Murphy couldn't buy a bucket Tuesday night, as he opened the game with seven straight misses and didn't get his first three-pointer to fall until midway through the fourth quarter. While the shooting was rough, Murphy did come through with the dimes and defensive stats, and he didn't commit a single turnover in his 39 minutes of floor time. Managers can anticipate a more efficient offensive outing Friday versus Memphis.