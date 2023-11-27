Murphy (knee) will not play Monday at Utah, Christian Clark of NOLA.com reports.

The Pelicans have not provided much information on Murphy, who's yet to play this season after undergoing surgery on his left knee back in early September. Earlier this month, Murphy was spotted shooting around at practice without noticeable limitations, but it looks as though the team is taking caution with his return-to-play plan. Murphy was initially given a 10-to-12-week timetable, which would imply that he could be ready to return at some point in the next week or two. His next chance to debut will arrive Wednesday against the 76ers.