Murphy finished with 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two steals and one assist across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 122-113 loss to the Nuggets.

For the second game in a row, Murphy reached the teens in scoring while knocking down at least half of his shot attempts and chipping in at least one steal. Though his production in the past two games isn't anything eye-popping, Murphy has at least provided some hope that he can retain some utility in 12-team category leagues even with Brandon Ingram having returned to action following an extended absence. Murphy could find it more difficult to hold down a regular 30-minute role once Zion Williamson (hamstring) is playing again, however.