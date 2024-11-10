Murphy (hamstring) is probable for Monday's game against the Nets.
Murphy is on track to make his season debut Monday, as he said Sunday that he'll suit up versus Brooklyn. This is great news for the Pelicans, who will still be without Zion Williamson (hamstring), Dejounte Murray (hand), CJ McCollum (thigh), Jordan Hawkins and Herbert Jones (shoulder) for at least a few more weeks. Given all the injuries, Murphy will likely slide into the Pelicans' starting lineup eventually, but he may face some restrictions at first.
