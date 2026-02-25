site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Out again for Thursday
Murphy (shoulder) is out for Thursday's game against the Jazz.
Murphy will be sidelined for a fourth straight game and remains without a timetable to return. The Pelicans will likely lean more on Jordan Poole and Jeremiah Fears in the meantime.
