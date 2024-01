Murphy (knee) will not be available for Saturday's game against the Mavericks, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Murphy will join Brandon Ingram (Achilles), Zion Williamson (rest) and CJ McCollum (ankle) on the sidelines for the second leg of this back-to-back set. The Pelicans will miss Murphy's floor spacing, so it's likely that Jordan Hawkins plays a prominent role Saturday.