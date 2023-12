Murphy will not play in Saturday's game in Chicago for rest purposes.

Murphy made his season debut Friday and recorded 18 points (7-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 22 minutes. With Saturday's contest being the second night of a back-to-back set, it is not surprising to see him out. Look for the Pelicans to continue easing him back into the swing of things in the immediate future.