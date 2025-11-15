Pelicans' Trey Murphy: Outstanding effort not enough
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murphy ended Friday's 118-104 loss to the Lakers with 35 points (13-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds and one steal across 39 minutes.
Murphy was a problem the Lakers' defense just couldn't solve, and he led the Pelicans in scoring by a wide margin in this loss. The fifth-year forward endured a bit of a slow start this season but has been on a tear of late. This was his fourth straight game with 20-plus points, and the second time he reached the 35-point mark in that span. Look for Murphy to remain as the Pelicans' undisputed go-to option on offense, especially with Zion Williamson (hamstring) sidelined and not returning until next week at the earliest.
