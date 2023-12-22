Murphy supplied 28 points (10-16 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal across 28 minutes during Thursday's 123-104 victory over the Cavaliers.

Murphy made his first start of the season during Thursday's matchup due to Zion Williamson (illness) being sidelined. Murphy had an efficient showing from the floor en route to a season-best scoring total, just the second time this season that he's surpassed the 20-point mark. He missed the start of the year while recovering from offseason knee surgery but has been productive upon his return, averaging 16.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 25.6 minutes per game over nine appearances.