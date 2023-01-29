Murphy ended Saturday's 113-103 loss to the Wizards with 10 points (4-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 27 minutes.

Murphy continues to do a lot of standing around for the Pelicans, providing nothing but frustration for his managers. While he has been a top 110 player over the past month, the majority of his value comes from his lack of turnovers and high efficiency from the free throw line. He is fine to have on a 12-team roster but given he has been unable to break out, even with key pieces out, his long-term value remains questionable.