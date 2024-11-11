Murphy will be limited to 20 minutes of playing time Monday against the Nets, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Murphy strained his right hamstring during training camp in early October, which caused him to miss the entire preseason and the Pelicans' first 10 games of the 2024-25 regular season. Even with injuries to Zion Williamson (hamstring), Dejounte Murray (hand), CJ McCollum (thigh), Jordan Hawkins (back) and Herbert Jones (shoulder), however, Murphy will be brought on slowly and operate under a minutes restriction Monday. Murphy appeared in 57 games (23 starts) for the Pelicans during the 2023-24 regular season and averaged 14.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 29.6 minutes per game.