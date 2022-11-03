Murphy ended Wednesday's 120-117 overtime loss to the Lakers with 12 points (4-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 40 minutes.

Murphy's playing time increased slightly during Wednesday's overtime matchup, but his results were somewhat limited since he failed to convert any attempts from beyond the arc for the first time this season. Regardless, the 22-year-old has been quite efficient early in the year and has performed well as a starter over the last four games with Herbert Jones (knee) sidelined. Over Murphy's four starts, he's averaged 15.5 points and 5.0 rebounds in 36.5 minutes per game while shooting 52.4 percent from the floor and 40 percent from three-point range.