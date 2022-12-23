Murphy ended with 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, one assist and two steals in 28 minutes during Thursday's 126-117 victory over San Antonio.

Murphy had been cold before his past two outings, shooting 30.6 percent from the field and 29.2 percent from three from Dec. 9 through Dec. 17. While he's still a modest 2-for-6 from distance over the past two games, he's a much improved 57.1 percent from the field. Fantasy managers should continue rostering Murphy, though once Brandon Ingram (toe) and Zion Williamson (COVID-19 protocols) are back, he may have fewer opportunities.