Murphy finished with seven points (1-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 122-88 loss to the Nuggets.

Murphy couldn't get anything going in the loss, shooting under 30 percent for the second straight game. Outside of one solid performance against the Spurs, Murphy has struggled to begin the season, averaging 12.8 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.3 three-pointers across the first four games. Look for him to bounce back sooner rather than later, making this an ideal time to buy low in fantasy leagues.