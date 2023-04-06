Murphy posted 30 points (9-18 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four assists, three steals and two rebounds across 46 minutes in Wednesday's 138-131 overtime win over the Grizzlies.

In one of the stranger statistical oddities, Murphy, Herbert Jones and CJ McCollum became the second trio of teammates in NBA history to score at least 30 points and hit at least five three-pointers in the same game, after the Knicks' triumvirate of Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin and Quentin Grimes achieved the feat about an hour earlier in New York's 138-129 win over Indiana. Though the defensive-minded Jones' big night appears to be more of an outlier, Murphy has emerged as a consistent third piece on offense for the Pelicans behind Brandon Ingram (24 points, 13 assists) and McCollum while Zion Williamson (hamstring) has been sidelined. Murphy has reached double figures in the scoring column in each of his 17 games since re-entering the starting five March 3, averaging 19.8 points, 4.1 triples, 3.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.8 blocks over that stretch.