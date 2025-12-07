Murphy ended Saturday's 119-101 loss to the Nets with 23 points (10-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals across 35 minutes.

The fifth-year wing led the Pelicans in scoring as he topped 20 points for the third straight game since returning from an elbow injury. In those three contests to kick off December, Murphy's averaging 25.7 points, 9.0 boards, 5.7 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.3 steals, and he'll continue to see sky-high usage given all the injuries on the New Orleans roster.