Murphy totaled 21 points (6-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 44 minutes during Wednesday's 123-118 play-in game loss to Oklahoma City.

The Pelicans would have likely missed the play-in tournament without Murphy's contribution this season. Without Zion Williamson (hamstring), the team needed multiple players to take on new roles, and Murphy was a difference-maker throughout. the result was a dramatic spike over his rookie numbers. In his second season with New Orleans, Murphy started 65 games, averaging 14.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists.