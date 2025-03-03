Murphy racked up 20 points (8-20 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Sunday's 128-121 win over the Jazz.

Murphy has been cold from the field over his last 10 games, hitting 37.5 percent of his shots. He's still been productive on the stat sheet, however, averaging 18.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.6 blocks and 2.9 three-pointers in 36.9 minutes per game. He'll almost certainly continue to be a focal point of the offense the rest of the way.