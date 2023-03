Murphy totaled 41 points (13-20 FG, 9-14 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 127-110 win over the Trail Blazers.

Murphy was unstoppable Sunday and carried a shorthanded Pelicans team to victory with an impressive shooting display. This 41-point outing was an outlier, but it's worth noting Murphy has scored at least 15 points in each of his last five outings while averaging 15.4 points per game since the beginning of February.