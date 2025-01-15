Murphy recorded 32 points (9-20 FG, 2-13 3Pt, 12-12 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and three steals over 37 minutes during Tuesday's 119-113 win over the Bulls.

The fourth-year forward has produced back-to-back performances with 30-plus points since returning from an ankle injury that cost him three games. Injuries have been the only thing standing between Murphy and a true breakout campaign -- he's suited up for only 25 of the Pelicans' 41 games this season, but he's scored in double digits and drained multiple three-pointers in each appearance while averaging 21.5 points, 4.8 boards, 3.2 threes, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals.