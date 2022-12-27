Head coach Willie Green said Murphy (illness) practiced Tuesday and will be listed as probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Timberwolves, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports.

Murphy was sidelined for Monday's game against the Pacers after being a late addition to the injury report with an illness. However, after practicing Tuesday, it appears like the second-year wing will return to action Wednesday. Before his absence, he had scored in double figures in four of his past five appearances and posted 14.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 steals during that stretch.