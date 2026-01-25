Murphy is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Spurs due to right hand soreness.

Murphy is a late addition to the injury report, but he is still trending toward being available for Sunday's road game. The fifth-year pro has been on a tear as of late, having averaged 28.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 4.4 threes and 1.5 steals over 36.6 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.