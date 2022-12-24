Murphy accumulated 23 points (8-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals in 40 minutes during Friday's 128-125 overtime win over the Thunder.

Murphy is settling well as a starter and has been enjoying more and more opportunities of late with both Zion Williamson (COVID-19) and Brandon Ingram (toe) out, and that would explain why he's scored in double digits in four of his last five outings. He's averaging 12.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in December while shooting 43.4 percent from the field and 38.7 percent from deep, and while those numbers are solid to keep him rostered in most formats, his playing time and opportunities to contribute will decrease once either Williamson or Ingram return to the hardwood.