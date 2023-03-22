Murphy provided 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one block in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 119-84 win over the Spurs.

Murphy scored double-digits for the ninth straight game, continuing what has been a resurgence of sorts. After a period in which he failed to score more than nine points in four of five games, Murphy has steadied, putting up top-25 value over the past two weeks. While his value is primarily built around being an efficient yet low-volume scorer, he can chip in on the defensive end from time to time, making him a must-roster player moving forward.