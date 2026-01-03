default-cbs-image
Murphy (back) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Miami.

Murphy missed New Orleans' most recent game due to back soreness, and his availability for Sunday is up in the air. The Pelicans are already set to be shorthanded at the wing, as Herbert Jones (ankle) and Saddiq Bey (hip) have been ruled out.

