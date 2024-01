Murphy (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Clippers, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Murphy has missed the last three games due to a knee issue, and he's been diagnosed with left knee tendinitis. It's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Friday's matchup, but if he's sidelined, Jordan Hawkins and Dyson Daniels will likely see increased run for the Pelicans.