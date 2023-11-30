Murphy (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Spurs, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports.

There's optimism that Murphy could make his season debut Friday against San Antonio, and he went through Thursday's practice session. The Pelicans will likely see how Murphy fares in the hours leading up to Friday's tipoff, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him suit up against San Antonio. However, if he's given the green light, it's certainly possible he faces a minutes restriction.